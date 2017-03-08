Celtics back on track with victory over Golden State
The Boston Celtics got back to winning ways in the NBA with a 99-86 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics had lost their last two games but Isaiah Thomas' 25-point haul helped them keep up the pressure on Eastern Conference leaders the Cleveland Cavaliers.
