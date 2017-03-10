Cavaliers sign forward Larry Sanders, waive Andrew Bogut
Sanders, who left the league two years ago after five seasons with Milwaukee, signed Monday with the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6-foot-11 shot blocker brings some needed frontcourt depth to the struggling NBA champions, who are just 2-5 in March and have been giving up way too many easy baskets.
