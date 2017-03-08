Brandon Jennings fined $35,000 for 'm...

Brandon Jennings fined $35,000 for 'menacing gestures' during scuffle with Suns

The NBA announced on Thursday they are fining Brandon Jennings $35,000 for making a "menacing gesture" during Tuesday's game between the Wizards and Suns . Jennings was ejected from the game after referees said he pointed his finger at Jared Dudley like a gun during the melee.

