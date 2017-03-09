Boston Celtics Watch Steph Curry taunt Jaylen Brown after a 3-point shot
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has made a career of making defenders look foolish while they try to corral him. Jaylen Brown was the latest victim on Wednesday night in the closing seconds of the third quarter of Celtics-Warriors, biting on a pump fake which opened the door for Curry to hit a buzzer beating 3. Curry did plenty of talking and pointing in Brown's direction after scoring his 25th point of the night, however it was the Celtics rookie and his teammates that would eventually get the last laugh on Wednesday.
