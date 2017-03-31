Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Celtics hold off Magic for 117-116 win
Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics passed a surprisingly tough test Friday night to keep their hold atop the Eastern Conference. Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and the Celtics rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 117-116 to maintain their slim lead over Cleveland in the East.
