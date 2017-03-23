Booker scores 70 in Boston, but Celtics outlast Suns 130-120
Devin Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth different player in NBA history to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics got 34 points from Isaiah Thomas and outlasted the Phoenix Suns 130-120 on Friday night.
