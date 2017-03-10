Bogut breaks leg in debut, Cavs lose 106-98 to Heat
Andrew Bogut broke his left leg less than one minute into his Cleveland debut and the Cavaliers were outgunned 106-98 on Monday night by the surging and not-to-be-overlooked Miami Heat, who beat the NBA champions twice in three nights. Dion Waiters scored 29 points, Goran Dragic added 21 and the Heat held off a late rally by the Cavs, who trimmed a 20-point deficit to 103-98 in the final minute.
