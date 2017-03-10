Bogdanovic, Beal, Wall lead Wizards past pesky Suns, 131-127

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, setting a franchise record for free throws made by going 16 of 16, and the Washington Wizards opened a five-game western trip with a 131-127 victory over the pesky Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Bradley Beal had 27 points and John Wall added 25 points and 14 assists in a victory that ended the Suns ' three-game winning streak, their longest since November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.