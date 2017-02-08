Wizards win 114-110, send Nets to 11th straight loss

Bradley Beale scored 31 points, John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 114-110 overtime victory Wednesday night. Jason Smith scored 15 points and Marcin Gortat added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games.

