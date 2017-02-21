Wizards acquire Bogdanovic in trade w...

Wizards acquire Bogdanovic in trade with Nets

Read more: Albany Times Union

This March 4, 2016 photo shows Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. A person familiar with the deal says the Washington Wizards have agreed to acquire Bogdanovic from the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago, IL

