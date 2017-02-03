Whiteside has 30-20, Heat win streak 10
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Miami. /Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.
