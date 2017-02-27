Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose ...

Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose game to Wizards 112-108

10 hrs ago

Kevin Durant injured his left knee and departed after only 93 seconds, Golden State trailed by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, and Stephen Curry missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer late, all leading to a 112-108 victory for the Washington Wizards, who got a career high-tying 19 assists from John Wall on Tuesday night.

