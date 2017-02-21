Wade, Butler lead Bulls over Suns 128...

Wade, Butler lead Bulls over Suns 128-121 in overtime

Read more: Yuma Sun

There he was showing some of his old explosiveness as he drove past Eric Bledsoe for a thunderous right-handed dunk over a rotating Alex Len, an emphatic exclamation mark on a wild overtime victory for the Chicago Bulls. Wade scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 22 and the Bulls rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 128-121 in overtime Friday night.

Chicago, IL

