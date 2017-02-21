Utah Jazz have interest in Lakers' Lou Williams; Suns eyeing Derrick Favors
Los Angeles Lakers' Lou Williams, right, drives past Sacramento Kings' Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Lakers' Lou Williams, right, drives past Sacramento Kings' Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC