Thunder miss 24 consecutive shots, lose to Wizards 120-98

Russell Westbrook sat down for good midway through the third quarter while Oklahoma City was in the midst of missing 24 consecutive shots - yes, 24! - to trail Washington by 34 points - yes, 34! - as Bradley Beal and John Wall carried the Wizards to a stunningly lopsided 120-98 victory over the Thunder on Monday night. Westbrook entered the game leading the NBA in scoring average at 31.2 and third in assists at 10.2 per game, along with a total of 26 triple-doubles, but he finished with only 17 points - equaling his second-lowest total of the season - on 5-for-19 shooting.

