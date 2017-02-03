Thomas scores 38 points, Celtics beat Lakers 113-107
Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory. Al Horford added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics.
