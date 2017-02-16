Thomas scores 33, Celtics hold off la...

Thomas scores 33, Celtics hold off late push by 76ers

Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-108 on Wednesday night. It was the 40th straight 20-point game for Thomas, tying the team record set by John Havlicek during the 1971-72 season.

