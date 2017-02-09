Thomas has 34 and Celtics beat Blazers 120-111
Isaiah Thomas scored 34 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics rebounded from a loss the previous night to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 on Thursday. Marcus Smart added 18 for the Celtics, who had seven scorers in double figures.
