Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for...

Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger, picks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger, picks A 2017 and 2018 second-round pick will also go to Phoenix. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mpRb22 Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker and guard Leandro Barbosa stand mid court during a free throw in the first half of the NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC