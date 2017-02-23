Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger, picks A 2017 and 2018 second-round pick will also go to Phoenix. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mpRb22 Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker and guard Leandro Barbosa stand mid court during a free throw in the first half of the NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

