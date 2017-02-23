Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger, picks
Suns trade P.J. Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger, picks A 2017 and 2018 second-round pick will also go to Phoenix. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mpRb22 Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker and guard Leandro Barbosa stand mid court during a free throw in the first half of the NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC