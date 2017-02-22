Suns again assign slam-dunk runner-up Jones to D-league
The Phoenix Suns have again assigned forward Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona, its affiliate in the NBA Development League. Jones was the runner-up to Glenn Robinson III in the NBA Slam Dunk competition over the weekend Suns again assign slam-dunk runner-up Jones to D-league The Phoenix Suns have again assigned forward Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona, its affiliate in the NBA Development League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC