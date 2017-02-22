The Phoenix Suns have again assigned forward Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona, its affiliate in the NBA Development League. Jones was the runner-up to Glenn Robinson III in the NBA Slam Dunk competition over the weekend Suns again assign slam-dunk runner-up Jones to D-league The Phoenix Suns have again assigned forward Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona, its affiliate in the NBA Development League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.