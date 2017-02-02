Stephen Curry reminding us he's still...

Stephen Curry reminding us he's still one-of-a-kind

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Berlin

Steph Curry has been on fire - and the Warriors are 15-2 - since that Christmas Day loss to the Cavs. Stephen Curry reminding us he's still one-of-a-kind Steph Curry has been on fire - and the Warriors are 15-2 - since that Christmas Day loss to the Cavs. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2k1ESdQ He's the one who inspired his sharpshooting son to recapture his 2015-16 ways on Wednesday night, when the Golden State Warriors' back-to-back MVP buried 11 three-pointers and scored 39 points in a 126-111 win at Oracle Arena. As Steph Curry took the floor before tip-off, he fired a pass to his father, the former NBA player-turned-Hornets broadcaster who was standing out of bounds near the Warriors bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Berlin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC