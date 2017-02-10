Spurs take control at end of 1st half, beat Pistons 103-92

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili passes the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris , guard Ish Smith and center Aron Baynes defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. less San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili passes the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris , guard Ish Smith and center Aron Baynes defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... more Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.