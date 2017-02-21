Should we trade Bledsoe to Sacromento?

Should we trade Bledsoe to Sacromento?

Just quick little post if we do trade Bledsoe why not go for another draft pick next year? Kings want a guard they would have there first this year plus I think its best for the Suns in the long haul. Kings believe Hield will be a star but he needs a point guard to help him out they wont get a Markelle Fultz any way since 76ers own rights to swap.

