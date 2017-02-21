Should we trade Bledsoe to Sacromento?

Just quick little post if we do trade Bledsoe why not go for another draft pick next year? Kings want a guard they would have there first this year plus I think its best for the Suns in the long haul. Kings believe Hield will be a star but he needs a point guard to help him out they wont get a Markelle Fultz any way since 76ers own rights to swap.

