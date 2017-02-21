Report: Raptors acquire guard/forward Tucker from Suns for Sullinger, picks

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly acquired guard/forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns for forward Jared Sullinger and two second-round draft picks. The deal, first reported by Yahoo!, gives Toronto depth a wing position that was depleted when Terrence Ross was sent to Orlando last week in the trade that brought power forward Serge Ibaka to the Raptors.

