Report: Raptors acquire guard/forward Tucker from Suns for Sullinger, picks
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly acquired guard/forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns for forward Jared Sullinger and two second-round draft picks. The deal, first reported by Yahoo!, gives Toronto depth a wing position that was depleted when Terrence Ross was sent to Orlando last week in the trade that brought power forward Serge Ibaka to the Raptors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC