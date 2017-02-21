Phoenix Suns' P.J. Tucker, Tyson Chandler find spots in NBA trade deadline rumors The NBA trade deadline is 1 p.m. What will the Suns do? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m5Tmf0 azcentral sports' Dan Bickley and Sarah McLellan discuss the speculation about Jay Cutler coming to the Cardinals and if the Suns missed a golden opportunity to get DeMarcus Cousins. azcentral sports' Dan Bickley and Sarah McLellan on the NBA All-Star Game, DeMarcus Cousins going to the Pelicans and what that means for the Phoenix franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.