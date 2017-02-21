Phoenix Suns: Grading the Derrick Jones Jr. dunks

Welcome to the spotlight, Derrick Jones Jr. The undrafted rookie from UNLV had played in just seven games and 20 minutes of NBA action for the Phoenix Suns heading into the All-Star break, but he still got the nod to show off his skills in the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday. The NBA broadcasters constantly labeled him as a dark horse in what was supposed to be a redemption show for Orlando's Aaron Gordon .

