Phoenix Suns: Grading the Derrick Jones Jr. dunks
Welcome to the spotlight, Derrick Jones Jr. The undrafted rookie from UNLV had played in just seven games and 20 minutes of NBA action for the Phoenix Suns heading into the All-Star break, but he still got the nod to show off his skills in the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday. The NBA broadcasters constantly labeled him as a dark horse in what was supposed to be a redemption show for Orlando's Aaron Gordon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC