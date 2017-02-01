Phoenix Suns: Eric Bledsoe Is On Fire

The Phoenix Suns might not make the playoffs this season or the next, but Eric Bledsoe is a bright spot for their future Even though the Phoenix Suns aren't having their best year, Eric Bledsoe has been a shining example of where the organization is heading. According to Jack McGruder of fanragsports.com , Bledsoe finds that coach Earl Watson 's methods of training are responsible for his health and efficiency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.