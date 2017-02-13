Phoenix Suns Draft Watch: Dennis Smith
The Wolfpack star is producing a well-rounded 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in an extremely competitive Atlantic Coast Conference. Smith's propensity to steal the ball helps drive the lofty comparisons, averaging 2.1 steals per game.
