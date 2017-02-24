On path to superstardom, Celtics' Isaiah Thomas controls his own destiny
On path to superstardom, Celtics' Isaiah Thomas controls his own destiny Thomas, who will be a free agent in 2018, is long overdue for a pay day. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2mgxxtg When the NBA's salary cap started spiking as if it had been hit with a defibrillator last summer, Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was asked to share his perspective on how the league's new landscape might ultimately impact his situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC