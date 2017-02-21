NBA trade deadline 2017: P.J. Tucker traded from Phoenix Suns to Toronto Raptors for Jared Sullinger
The Toronto Raptors dealt former Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger to the Phoenix Suns minutes before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday in exchange for Suns forward P.J. Tucker. Tucker was a target for multiple teams, including the Celtics, for his defensive versatility and ability to rebound as a wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC