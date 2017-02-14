NBA All-Star 2017: Phoenix Suns' Derrick Jones Jr., preparing for dunk contest in pregame warmups
The popular NBA dunk contest is this upcoming Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center and the Phoenix Suns are promoting their participant Derrick Jones Jr., as the 'best dunker you don't know about.' Jones, a 6-foot-7 small forward, has played in only six games and has never dunked in an NBA game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC