Marquese Chriss shows his rapid progr...

Marquese Chriss shows his rapid progress in 27 point career high for Phoenix Suns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

While Devin Booker gets all the attention, teenage rookie Marquese Chriss is progressing for the Phoenix Suns all season and is now becoming a guy who can produce on a regular basis. Last night, while the Suns were getting blown out, Chriss quietly showed us that his game is expanding on his way to a career-high 27 points - one week after his previous career-high of 20, which was three weeks after the previous high of 18, which was two months after his NBA debut, which was just four months after his 19th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC