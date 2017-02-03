Marquese Chriss shows his rapid progress in 27 point career high for Phoenix Suns

While Devin Booker gets all the attention, teenage rookie Marquese Chriss is progressing for the Phoenix Suns all season and is now becoming a guy who can produce on a regular basis. Last night, while the Suns were getting blown out, Chriss quietly showed us that his game is expanding on his way to a career-high 27 points - one week after his previous career-high of 20, which was three weeks after the previous high of 18, which was two months after his NBA debut, which was just four months after his 19th birthday.

