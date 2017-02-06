Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis lead New Orleans Pelicans over Phoenix Suns
Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday combined for 64 points to lead the Pelicans to a 111-106 win over the Suns in front of 15,888 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
