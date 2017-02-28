It's time for the little man, Isaiah Thomas, to take over

There were a bunch of major storylines at the recently-concluded NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Of course there was the Russel Westbrook - Kevin Durant ex-BFF drama, the Kyrie Irving "the Earth is flat" conspiracy, Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, Aaron Gordon's Drone Fail, and in the end the biggest of all, the Boogie Cousins blockbuster trade.

