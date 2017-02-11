Heat reel off 13th straight victory

Heat reel off 13th straight victory

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Miami Heat won their 13th straight game with a 108-99 victory over the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets, who dropped their 12th in a row. "Coach says it all the time: 'There are only two people that can stop somebody on this team, and it's yourself and him,'" Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,775,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC