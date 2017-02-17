Game Preview: Booker, Chriss set to represent Suns for BBVA Rising Stars Challenge
For the first time since the mid-90s featured a couple of our local rookies, two Phoenix Suns have been invited to participant in the Rising Stars Challenge tonight as part of All-Star Weekend. Second-year player Devin Booker and rookie Marquese Chriss have been named to the U.S. Roster in the U.S. vs. the World game.
