Game Preview: Booker, Chriss set to represent Suns for BBVA Rising Stars Challenge

For the first time since the mid-90s featured a couple of our local rookies, two Phoenix Suns have been invited to participant in the Rising Stars Challenge tonight as part of All-Star Weekend. Second-year player Devin Booker and rookie Marquese Chriss have been named to the U.S. Roster in the U.S. vs. the World game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.