Draymond Green: MVP debate includes Steph, KD and Isaiah Thomas
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green celebrates with Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter of their NBA game against the Miami Heat at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The first one elicited a laugh from the Warriors star, and an intriguing response: Perhaps the NBA MVP should be Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC