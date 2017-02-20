Does it make sense for Celtics to tra...

Does it make sense for Celtics to trade with Bulls for Jimmy Butler?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Francis

Does it make sense for Celtics to trade with Bulls for Jimmy Butler? With the trade deadline right around the corner, expect the Butler talks to heat up. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2lo115m Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler shoots the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Francis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC