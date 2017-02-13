Dion Waiters on track to make return for Miami Heat; injury updates on...
Guard Dion Waiters participated in the team's shootaround session in advance of Monday's home game against the Magic after missing the past three games due to a sprained left ankle. Wayne Ellington has started next to point guard Goran Dragic during Waiters' absence.
