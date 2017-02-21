Dion Waiters on his long-term future with Heat: a Wea re going to seea

Pat Riley said a big part of the reason the Miami Heat stood pat at the trade deadline Thursday was because some of the team's new additions this season had opened his eyes with their commitment to becoming better players and he wanted to see what some of them could do as the pressure ramps up during a playoff push. Riley never came out and directly said that's what going to decide whether or not the Heat makes a push to keep Dion Waiters after the 25-year-old shooting guard will almost certainly opt out of a $3 million deal next season in search of bigger riches this summer.

