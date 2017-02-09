Devin Booker puts down Troy Daniels after Suns lose by 19 to Grizzlies

The Suns and Grizzlies got into a scuffle Wednesday night during Memphis' 110-91 victory. It started after Troy Daniels hit a 3-pointer in Devin Booker 's face, and then talked trash to him: In previous meetings with the Grizzlies, the 20-year-old Booker has had altercations with Tony Allen and Zach Randolph .

