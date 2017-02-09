Darren Collison scores 26, Kings snap...

Darren Collison scores 26, Kings snap Celtics' 7-game win streak

Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins , snapped the Boston Celtics' seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night. The Kings played an inspired second half, outscoring the Celtics 59-43.

Chicago, IL

