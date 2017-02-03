D-League Basketball: Santa Cruz burnt by rebounding Suns
The Santa Cruz Warriors had troubles rebounding Saturday night and that helped lead to their demise as they fell to the Northern Arizona Suns in the teams' NBA D-League game in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Santa Cruz finished with five offensive rebounds and was outrebounded 52-35 as its four-game win streak came to an end.
