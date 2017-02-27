Curry, Mavs hand Heat 3rd loss in 19 games with 96-89 win

Seth Curry scored 29 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Miami 96-89 on Monday night, handing the Heat just their third loss in 19 games. Curry looked a little like famous older brother Stephen Curry of Golden State by hitting two long 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the latter giving Dallas a 90-89 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.