Cousins, Butler, George all in play and Suns have one of best packages available
Small forward Paul George , small forward Jimmy Butler and center DeMarcus Cousins will all be the subject of heavy trade talks this week as their teams decide which way to go forward. All are disgruntled to some extent, all want to make the playoffs on a regular basis, and all are in their athletic primes and within 18 months of the biggest paydays of their careers.
