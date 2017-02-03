Clippers' Paul Pierce starts in emotional Boston farewell
With a deafening cheer and a shout of "Let's go, Pats," Paul Pierce was back in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday to give Celtics fans one last chance to celebrate the player who helped the NBA's most-decorated franchise return to the top of the league. Restored to the Los Angeles Clippers' starting lineup by current and former coach Doc Rivers, Pierce was greeted with a long and loud ovation at his introduction , when the new Boston Garden rang out again with his nickname: The Truth.
