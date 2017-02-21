Center of the Sun: The Phoenix Suns are 18-39 at the All Star break
The loss to New Orleans was close but the win against the Lakers wasn't. And I loved it even though it let the Lakers pull a little closer to the Suns in the reverse rankings for that coveted high draft pick that is pretty much all that Suns fans have to hope for this season.
