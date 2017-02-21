Celtics keep assets, make no moves at trade deadline
The Celtics went into Thursday's trade deadline armed with the assets needed to make a major deal and put pressure on the Eastern Conference favorite Cleveland Cavaliers. For the second straight year Boston's roster will go unchanged heading into the second half of the season, despite what President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said were tempting discussions with several teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC