Cavs' Kyrie Irving believes 'they lie to us' and 'Earth is flat'
Irving gave his rather unique prospective during his appearance on the Cleveland Cavaliers' produced Road Trippin' podcast , hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye , along with Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton. I'm inclined to think people who say the Earth is flat are doing so to draw a few laughs and attention, but Irving seems stuck with his stance on this one.
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
