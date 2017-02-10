Cavs' All-Star Love sidelined with left knee injury
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love's sore left knee will sideline him for at least one game and could keep him out of the All-Star game. Love complained of soreness in his knee following Saturday's win over Denver.
